Texas Legislature Passes Bill Aimed t...

Texas Legislature Passes Bill Aimed to End Its Forced Child Marriages Problem

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Houston Press

When Dr. Nusrat Ameen hears from young women who married as children, it is often at the stage when they are trying to escape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IN NEED C H I N A FARTS, Dog Farts, Grade A #4 ... 1 hr Double Fart Cup 1
IN NEED C H I N A WHITE, Dog food, Grade A #4 1 hr Beagle wet farts 2
Visiting from MN and want BIG Texas Farts 4 hr Farts 27
Longtime Farting GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins anot... 4 hr Farts 28
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 17 hr Farts 24,344
congress FART man al green FARTS Mon Farts 4
congress man al green Mon Farts 6
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,000 • Total comments across all topics: 281,221,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC