Taking issue: Collier criticizes Patr...

Taking issue: Collier criticizes Patrick, stumps to local Democrats

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Wise County Messenger Online

CAMPAIGNING - Mike Collier, who plans to run against Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, speaks to the Wise County Democrats Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wise County Messenger Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for Chinese Farts, mr farts, blackfart... 2 hr Fartcream love 5
ADT FART door-to-door sales FART scam 7 hr Farts 2
Visiting from MN and want BIG Texas Farts 8 hr Farts 21
ADT door-to-door sales scam (Jul '06) 8 hr Farts 429
ADT FARR door-to-door sales FART scam 8 hr Farts 2
Why are White Farting people so racist, jealous... 10 hr Farts 4
Seeking Farting ANR/ABR partner 10 hr Farts 23
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,956 • Total comments across all topics: 281,092,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC