Survey: UH students slam parking, applaud teaching

University of Houston students are griping about campus food and parking, but they give instruction and campus involvement high marks. Richard Walker, vice chancellor for student affairs and enrollment, will present the results of a campus-wide survey that drew thousands of responses at Thursday's Board of Regents meeting.

