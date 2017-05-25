Surprise! Lester and Sue Smith donate...

Surprise! Lester and Sue Smith donate $1 million to Holocaust

Read more: Houston Chronicle

Museum insiders had initially planned to unveil news of HMH's upcoming expansion next month. After Lester and Sue Smith 's surprise $1 million check presentation during the 22nd Moral Courage Award Dinner on Wednesday, it's safe to say that cat's out of the bag.

