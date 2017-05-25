Surprise! Lester and Sue Smith donate $1 million to Holocaust
Museum insiders had initially planned to unveil news of HMH's upcoming expansion next month. After Lester and Sue Smith 's surprise $1 million check presentation during the 22nd Moral Courage Award Dinner on Wednesday, it's safe to say that cat's out of the bag.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Farting mom look at me I posted a new Fart ...
|2 hr
|Farts
|5
|Hey mom look at me I posted a new thread on Top...
|2 hr
|Farts
|14
|ACS FART XEROX FART CENTER SPRINT FART SERVICE ...
|19 hr
|Farts
|2
|Houston Arrest FART Records and Criminal Mugfarts
|19 hr
|Farts
|2
|ACS XEROX CALL CENTER SPRINT CUSTOMER SERVICE 3... (Jul '13)
|20 hr
|FART man
|83
|Houston Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots (Sep '16)
|21 hr
|Texas farts
|4
|Gnostics FARTS of houston
|Wed
|Farts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC