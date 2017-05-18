State budget deal: By the numbers

Senate and House budget negotiators early Sunday reached agreement on a new budget to keep state government open for the next two years. While the final number has not been made public, legislative leaders hinted Sunday it will be between $218 to $220 billion, with a 'b.'

