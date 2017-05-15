Shows of the Week: Punks There at the Beginning, Who Have Been Through a Lot
THE DAMNED House of Blues, May 17 The Damned played their first gig on July 6, 1976 opening up for the Sex Pistols at London's 100 Club, helping to start and lead the UK's punk movement as the first band from that scene to release a single, "New Rose" , and album, Damned Damned Damned .
