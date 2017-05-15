Secret Government Jobs, High Rises and Retail Selected for Winning Steel Erection Projects
This variable height tower is a testing facility on a range in a remote area of Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. What appears to be a box between two simple towers is actually a complex assembly consisting of a laser lab, mechanical and electrical systems, hydraulically operated drive gears, and custom jacking columns.
