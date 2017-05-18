San Jose St. promotes interim AD Mari...

San Jose St. promotes interim AD Marie Tuite

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

President Mary A. Papazian announced the move Friday to keep Tuite in the job after determining she was the best choice following a national search. Tuite has spent the past seven years at San Jose State.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sleeping with a 23 year old farter and I'm a 36... 15 min Farts 4
Sleeping with a 23 year old man and I'm a 36 ye... (Dec '11) 16 min Farts 88
Kinfart MC 1 hr Farts 3
Kinfolk MC 2 hr Farts 5
Poop and Farts... Fri Farts 3
I'm looking for a FART apartment or FART house ... Fri Farts 4
I'm looking for a apartment or house for rent (Aug '11) Fri A fart mint 4
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,317 • Total comments across all topics: 281,157,261

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC