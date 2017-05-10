Reward offered in February shooting d...

Reward offered in February shooting death of Houston man

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of who shot Alex Brookins, 22, on Feb. 16, 2017 in a South Houston community. Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of who shot Alex Brookins, 22, on Feb. 16, 2017 in a South Houston community.

