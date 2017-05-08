Report: Container traffic up, leasing activity down at Port of Houston
The U.S. Coast Guard provided 2016 transit numbers for its Vessel Traffic Service Area that spans Houston, Galveston, Texas City and about 10 miles of the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway. A transit is any time The U.S. Coast Guard provided 2016 transit numbers for its Vessel Traffic Service Area that spans Houston, Galveston, Texas City and about 10 Dennis Bell, left, of Texas, and John Vaugh, of Tennessee, puts a coat of paint on the HOS Centerline, an offshore supply vessel belonging to Hornbeck Offshore Services, Friday Dec. 3, 2010, at Port Fourchon in Golden Meadow, La.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seeking A Lactating Woman
|2 hr
|Quavontae
|63
|I want to fart under one of those Love Shriners...
|12 hr
|Handi-fart
|2
|Andrea Grason now FARTS in Palm Beach Gardens F...
|15 hr
|Andrea Gassman
|3
|Andrea Grason now in Palm Beach Gardens Florida
|15 hr
|Andrea Gassman
|4
|Seeking farters seeking farters
|18 hr
|Farts
|2
|Seeking A Farting Lactating Woman
|18 hr
|Farts
|28
|Longtime Farting GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins anot...
|22 hr
|Electronic farts ...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC