Renewable Biofuels inks headquarters lease at San Felipe Place

Renewable Biofuels has signed deal for a new headquarters in San Felipe Place, a recently completed office building by Hines near the River Oaks neighborhood. The company, which owns and operates a biodiesel plant in Port Neches, has leased 7,033 square feet in the building at 2229 San Felipe.

