Renewable Biofuels inks headquarters lease at San Felipe Place
Renewable Biofuels has signed deal for a new headquarters in San Felipe Place, a recently completed office building by Hines near the River Oaks neighborhood. The company, which owns and operates a biodiesel plant in Port Neches, has leased 7,033 square feet in the building at 2229 San Felipe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gnostics FARTS of houston
|13 hr
|Farts
|2
|Gnostics of houston
|13 hr
|Farts
|7
|Memorial Fart Day Texas Farters Supply Open Hou...
|16 hr
|Fart Suds
|2
|Memorial Day Texas Shooters Supply Open House E...
|17 hr
|Farting marksman
|3
|Longtime Farting GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins anot...
|19 hr
|Farts
|31
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|Farts
|24,355
|Seeking Farting ANR/ABR partner
|Tue
|Lactose Farts
|27
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC