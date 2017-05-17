Reality star Bristol Palin confirms h...

Reality star Bristol Palin confirms her move to the Lone Star...

Read more: Houston Chronicle

Palin, who previously competed on Dancing With The Stars and was in a number of reality shows, recently gave birth to her third child May 8, and included the Texas confirmation in a one-week update blog post on her daughter. Speculation was fueled by posts from Palin and her husband, Dakota Meyer, who repeatedly left small clues on social media - posting about visiting the capitol in Austin, working out in West Austin, and more recently, visiting Magnolia Farms in Waco.

