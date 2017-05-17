Pet Supermarket enters Houston market
The new locations include a 9,942-square-foot store in Meyerland Plaza at West Loop 610 S and Beechnut; a 6,500-square-foot store at the Rock Creek Shopping Center at Spring Cypress and Grant Road in Cypress; and a 8,139-square-foot location at Fairfield Marketplace at U.S. 290 and Mason Road in Cypress.
