Missing man, 74, last seen in Meyerland

Gordon Speer was last seen near Chimney Rock and South Braeswood wearing khaki pants, a long-sleeved bulky shirt, black Sketchers walking shoes, a baseball cap and glasses, according to Texas Equusearch. Longtime friend Arpad Lamell, 68, said Speer blacked out during that accident about a month ago, and he said it is possible that he may have again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.