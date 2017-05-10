Man charged in death of Houston hip-hop dancer jumps bail
The Harris County District Attorney's office and law enforcement authorities are seeking public help to find a fugitive charged with the murder of an up-and-coming Houston dancer in spring 2016. Crime Stoppers of Houston, District Attorney Kim Ogg and the Houston Police Department's homicide division will host a press conference at 1 p.m. Monday at 3001 Main St. Authorities say fugitive Jonathon Green has been on the run since December after he jumped bail and failed to appear in court.
