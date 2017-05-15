Malaysia seizes 330 exotic tortoises from Madagascar
Deputy Customs Director, Abdul Wahid Sulong shows off seized Ploughshare, right and Indian Star, left, tortoise after a press conference at Customs office in Sepang, Malaysia, Malaysia on Monday, May 15, 2017. Malaysian authorities say they have seized 330 exotic tortoises from Madagascar worth 1.2 million ringgit in the latest heist of illegal wildlife and animal parts being smuggled into the country.
