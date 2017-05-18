Lowe's to acquire Houston-based Maintenance Supply Headquarters
Home improvement retailer Lowe's announced a deal to acquire Houston-based Maintenance Supply Headquarters, a national company serving the apartment industry, for $512 million. Founded in 2006, Maintenance Supply Headquarters operates 13 distribution centers in the southwestern, southeastern and south central U.S. The company supplies appliances, plumbing, HVAC, lighting, hardware and electric products for maintaining and renovating apartments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'm looking for a FART apartment or FART house ...
|29 min
|Save Our Farts
|1
|I'm looking for a apartment or house for rent (Aug '11)
|54 min
|A fart mint
|4
|Seeking Farting ANR/ABR partner
|2 hr
|Farts
|25
|Seeking ANR/ABR partner
|2 hr
|Farts
|46
|Poop and Farts...
|16 hr
|Poop and Farts
|1
|Hey Farting mom look at me I posted a new Fart ...
|16 hr
|Farts
|4
|Looking for Chinese Farts, mr farts, blackfart...
|16 hr
|Farts
|12
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC