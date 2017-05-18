Lowe's to acquire Houston-based Maint...

Lowe's to acquire Houston-based Maintenance Supply Headquarters

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Home improvement retailer Lowe's announced a deal to acquire Houston-based Maintenance Supply Headquarters, a national company serving the apartment industry, for $512 million. Founded in 2006, Maintenance Supply Headquarters operates 13 distribution centers in the southwestern, southeastern and south central U.S. The company supplies appliances, plumbing, HVAC, lighting, hardware and electric products for maintaining and renovating apartments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I'm looking for a FART apartment or FART house ... 29 min Save Our Farts 1
I'm looking for a apartment or house for rent (Aug '11) 54 min A fart mint 4
Seeking Farting ANR/ABR partner 2 hr Farts 25
Seeking ANR/ABR partner 2 hr Farts 46
Poop and Farts... 16 hr Poop and Farts 1
Hey Farting mom look at me I posted a new Fart ... 16 hr Farts 4
Looking for Chinese Farts, mr farts, blackfart... 16 hr Farts 12
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,465 • Total comments across all topics: 281,123,924

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC