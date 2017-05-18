Lowe's to acquire Houston-based Maintenance Supply Headquarters

Home improvement retailer Lowe's announced a deal to acquire Houston-based Maintenance Supply Headquarters, a national company serving the apartment industry, for $512 million. Founded in 2006, Maintenance Supply Headquarters operates 13 distribution centers in the southwestern, southeastern and south central U.S. The company supplies appliances, plumbing, HVAC, lighting, hardware and electric products for maintaining and renovating apartments.

