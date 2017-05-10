Lawsuit filed in Haverstock Hills sho...

Lawsuit filed in Haverstock Hills shooting

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Chron

A lawsuit filed Friday against the owners and managers of a northeast Houston apartment complex where a March shooting took place alleges that the residential community did not have adequate security, according to court documents. The latest legal action follows a shooting on March 26 at the complex, Haverstock Hills, that left two dead and four, including a former America's Next Top Model contestant, injured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hi I'm Quovontae and I need your farts 2 hr Sendel 6
Seeking A Lactating Woman 2 hr Ebony 97
Seeking A Farting Lactating Woman 3 hr Farts 45
Please stay up late and post me fart, trafs, ... 3 hr Weirdos Farters S... 3
Farts have inspired me 8 hr Farts 6
Fart, Traf, Pharts and even more fart sauceled!!! 8 hr Farts 14
Looking for poofartsniffer and mudbutt 8 hr Farts 4
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,748 • Total comments across all topics: 280,973,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC