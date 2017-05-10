Lawsuit filed in Haverstock Hills shooting
A lawsuit filed Friday against the owners and managers of a northeast Houston apartment complex where a March shooting took place alleges that the residential community did not have adequate security, according to court documents. The latest legal action follows a shooting on March 26 at the complex, Haverstock Hills, that left two dead and four, including a former America's Next Top Model contestant, injured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hi I'm Quovontae and I need your farts
|2 hr
|Sendel
|6
|Seeking A Lactating Woman
|2 hr
|Ebony
|97
|Seeking A Farting Lactating Woman
|3 hr
|Farts
|45
|Please stay up late and post me fart, trafs, ...
|3 hr
|Weirdos Farters S...
|3
|Farts have inspired me
|8 hr
|Farts
|6
|Fart, Traf, Pharts and even more fart sauceled!!!
|8 hr
|Farts
|14
|Looking for poofartsniffer and mudbutt
|8 hr
|Farts
|4
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC