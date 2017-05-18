Land Tejas names builders in West Lak...

Land Tejas names builders in West Lake Houston development

Saturday Read more: Houston Chronicle

Land Tejas has named builders in Etteridge, a new community with an expected 216 homes in the West Lake Houston area. Anglia Homes, CastleRock Communities, Westin Homes and Lake Ridge Builders will build homes in the 45-acre development.

