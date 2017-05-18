Land Tejas names builders in West Lake Houston development
Land Tejas has named builders in Etteridge, a new community with an expected 216 homes in the West Lake Houston area. Anglia Homes, CastleRock Communities, Westin Homes and Lake Ridge Builders will build homes in the 45-acre development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|congress FART man al green FARTS
|1 hr
|Farts
|4
|congress man al green
|1 hr
|Farts
|6
|chinese farts white
|13 hr
|Farts
|2
|china white
|13 hr
|Farts
|4
|Fart Mesquite BBQ - Good Texass Farts
|19 hr
|Farts
|2
|Visiting from MN and want BIG Texas Farts
|19 hr
|Farts
|25
|Seeking Farting ANR/ABR partner
|Sun
|Farts
|26
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC