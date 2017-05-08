King's BierHaus Opens In The Heights on Monday Evening
King's BierHaus , the brand new outpost from Pearland's beloved King's Biergarten duo Hans and Philipp Sitter, officially opens at 5 p.m. The 400 seat venue is meant to be more of a modern take on the Biergarten concept and includes a sprawling 9,000-square-foot beer garden complete with its own small river, hammock seating, bar games including ... (more)
