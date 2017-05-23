Jury deliberations start in New Jersey father's murder trial
David Creato appears in court during his trial Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Camden, N.J. Creato is accused of killing his 3-year-old son in October 2015. David Creato appears in court during his trial Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Camden, N.J. Creato is accused of killing his 3-year-old son in October 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Longtime Farting GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins anot...
|3 min
|Farts Dairy
|30
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Snjff Fharts
|24,354
|Seeking Farting ANR/ABR partner
|16 hr
|Lactose Farts
|27
|Why I Hate God when he doesn't fart on me
|16 hr
|Runny farts
|4
|Earl's loud farts
|16 hr
|Runny farts
|3
|Farts recipe for good snjffing farts
|16 hr
|Runny farts
|3
|Visiting from MN and want BIG Texas Farts
|16 hr
|Runny farts
|28
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC