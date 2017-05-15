Inmate serving 25 years confesses to killing 93-year-old woman
San Diego Delgado is facing a charge of capital murder after confessing to the 1999 murder of a 93-year-old woman. San Diego Delgado is facing a charge of capital murder after confessing to the 1999 murder of a 93-year-old woman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katy ISD Police Officer is crowned Miss Texas
|5 hr
|Cuff me baby
|1
|Seeking ANR/ABR partner
|5 hr
|Quavontae
|41
|Seeking Farting ANR/ABR partner
|7 hr
|Farts
|21
|Texanz FARTZ
|14 hr
|Farts
|2
|Texanz
|14 hr
|Farts
|2
|Looking for Chinese Farts, mr farts, blackfart...
|14 hr
|Farts
|4
|Why are White Farting people so racist, jealous...
|Mon
|Farts
|3
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC