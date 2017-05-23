Indianapolis high school football star dies from shooting
An Indianapolis high school football player who recently signed with the University of Southern Illinois has died from injuries he suffered in a shooting. Eighteen-year-old Dijon Anderson had been in critical condition since suffering gunshot wounds just after midnight May 6 near a shopping plaza that killed 17-year-old classmate Angel Mejia-Alforo and wounded another student.
