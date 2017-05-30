Houston's Julep named among Best Bars...

Houston's Julep named among Best Bars in America by Esquire

Friday May 26 Read more: Houston Chronicle

Washington Corridor bar Julep has claimed a coveted spot on Esquire magazine 's Best New Bars in America . Local bar maven Alba Huerta launched Julep, 1919 Washington Ave., in 2014 to great acclaim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

