Houston's great locally owned 'mini-chain' restaurants are
Houston's dining scene is frequently welcoming newcomers, but it's also seeing a slate of second new outposts of successful spots around town. Among the Houston-based establishments expanding is Peli Peli, a South African restaurant that first debuted in Vintage Park before opening in the Galleria and, most recently, on the Katy Freeway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DoubleCup News
|12 min
|rocketman
|1
|Seeking A Lactating Farting Man
|4 hr
|Quavontae
|5
|Seeking A Lactating Woman
|7 hr
|Searched For Farts
|81
|Seeking a flatulating woman
|7 hr
|Searched For Farts
|3
|Seeking a fart laying woman
|7 hr
|Searched For Farts
|4
|Seeking fart doctor with smelly farts
|7 hr
|Searched For Farts
|5
|Seeking a fart for mother's day
|7 hr
|Searched For Farts
|3
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC