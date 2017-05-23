Houston's best sushi chef is the new Prince of Pork
Manabu Horiuchi and the team from Kata Robata won Sunday's Cochon555 culinary event. As a James Beard semifinalist and the executive chef of Houston's best sushi restaurant, Hori began the day as the consensus favorite, and he didn't disappoint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tar Farts
|2 min
|Runny farts
|3
|Quality. !!!! Tar. !!! farts here
|7 min
|Runny farts
|2
|Tar (Oct '15)
|10 min
|Runny farts
|54
|IN NEED C H I N A FARTS, Dog Farts, Grade A #4 ...
|9 hr
|Double Fart Cup
|1
|IN NEED C H I N A WHITE, Dog food, Grade A #4
|9 hr
|Beagle wet farts
|2
|Visiting from MN and want BIG Texas Farts
|11 hr
|Farts
|27
|Longtime Farting GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins anot...
|11 hr
|Farts
|28
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC