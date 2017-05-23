Houston's best sushi chef is the new ...

Houston's best sushi chef is the new Prince of Pork

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: CultureMap

Manabu Horiuchi and the team from Kata Robata won Sunday's Cochon555 culinary event. As a James Beard semifinalist and the executive chef of Houston's best sushi restaurant, Hori began the day as the consensus favorite, and he didn't disappoint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tar Farts 2 min Runny farts 3
Quality. !!!! Tar. !!! farts here 7 min Runny farts 2
Tar (Oct '15) 10 min Runny farts 54
IN NEED C H I N A FARTS, Dog Farts, Grade A #4 ... 9 hr Double Fart Cup 1
IN NEED C H I N A WHITE, Dog food, Grade A #4 9 hr Beagle wet farts 2
Visiting from MN and want BIG Texas Farts 11 hr Farts 27
Longtime Farting GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins anot... 11 hr Farts 28
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Harris County was issued at May 23 at 3:30PM CDT

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,489 • Total comments across all topics: 281,228,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC