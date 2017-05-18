Houston woman arrested in connection ...

Houston woman arrested in connection with string of bank heists

Brittney Alexander, who was initially charged with robbery nearly two week ago after a Chase Bank heist, was caught and booked into jail Saturday, records show. On May 1, two women walked into the J.P Morgan Chase on Silber Road and rushed to the teller, who asked for a debit card to access the account.

