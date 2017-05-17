Houston police arrested early Wednesday people suspected of firing at ...
Several people are behind bars after they fired shots at police offers while trying to flee in northwest Houston early Wednesday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., an officer spotted a car that matched the description of a vehicle used in a recent string of robberies, HPD Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ADT FART door-to-door sales FART scam
|4 hr
|Farts
|2
|Visiting from MN and want BIG Texas Farts
|5 hr
|Farts
|21
|ADT door-to-door sales scam (Jul '06)
|5 hr
|Farts
|429
|ADT FARR door-to-door sales FART scam
|5 hr
|Farts
|2
|Why are White Farting people so racist, jealous...
|7 hr
|Farts
|4
|Seeking Farting ANR/ABR partner
|7 hr
|Farts
|23
|Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13)
|7 hr
|Farts
|737
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC