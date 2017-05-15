Houston has one of the 10 worst trucking chokepoints in America

There is a massive, $7 billion freeway redesign on the drawing board in Houston that proposes to widen Interstate 45 from the Sam Houston Tollway north of downtown through the city's central business district where the freeway crosses U.S. Highway 59. The plan is to reroute I-45 to run parallel to U.S. 59 on the east side of downtown and eliminate the elevated portion along Pierce Street. Currently the convergence of I-45, I-10 and U.S. 59 is one of the most intimidating bottlenecks in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.