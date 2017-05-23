Houston-area gas stations cited for b...

Houston-area gas stations cited for bad gasoline, pump violations

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Chron

The Texas Department of Agriculture issued violations to these Houston-area gas stations between March 23 to May 22, 2017 for pumps that overcharged customers , didn't give us much gas as they said or weren't maintained properly . Continue clicking to see the gas stations in Harris County that have been cited with violations from March to May. The Texas Department of Agriculture issued violations to these Houston-area gas stations between March 23 to May 22, 2017 for pumps that overcharged customers : Multi-product dispensers do not hold zero and are short measure in excess of tolerance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gnostics FARTS of houston 4 hr Farts 2
Gnostics of houston 4 hr Farts 7
Memorial Fart Day Texas Farters Supply Open Hou... 7 hr Fart Suds 2
Memorial Day Texas Shooters Supply Open House E... 8 hr Farting marksman 3
Longtime Farting GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins anot... 10 hr Farts 31
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 10 hr Farts 24,355
Seeking Farting ANR/ABR partner Tue Lactose Farts 27
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,045 • Total comments across all topics: 281,256,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC