Homelessness down slightly in Houston area since 2016
Calvin Walter, who came to Houston a year and a half ago for treatment of a blood disorder, lives under the U.S. 59 overpass in Midtown. The chronically homeless man said he wants a place to call home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seeking ANR/ABR partner
|23 min
|Quavontae
|33
|Texanz FARTZ
|2 hr
|Farts
|2
|Texanz
|2 hr
|Farts
|2
|Looking for Chinese Farts, mr farts, blackfart...
|2 hr
|Farts
|4
|Seeking Farting ANR/ABR partner
|8 hr
|Farts
|19
|Why are White Farting people so racist, jealous...
|19 hr
|Farts
|3
|Looking for Chinese food, mr black, Snow White ...
|19 hr
|Farts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC