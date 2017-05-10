First docking of ship at Sea-Land wharf a milepost for Port
Houston Chronicle inside page - December 17, 1978 - section 4, page 4. First docking at wharf is a milestone for Port of Houston Houston Chronicle inside page - December 17, 1978 - section 4, page 4. First docking at wharf is a milestone for Port of Houston On March 11, 1977, new container facilities at Barbours Cut terminal at the Port of Houston get a workout unloading a container ship. On March 11, 1977, new container facilities at Barbours Cut terminal at the Port of Houston get a workout unloading a container ship.
