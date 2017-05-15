Firefighters respond to 2-year-old drowning in southwest Houston
Firefighters responded Tuesday afternoon to a reported drowning of a 2-year-old girl in southwest Houston, according to a fire department official. The firefighters arrived shortly after 1 p.m. to the 5700 block of South Braeswood Boulevard.
