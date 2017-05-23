Final construction at LaCenterra to s...

Final construction at LaCenterra to start Friday

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Houston-based developer Vista Equities Group on Friday will begin construction of the final phase of LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch. Houston-based developer Vista Equities Group on Friday will begin construction of the final phase of LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gnostics of houston 1 min Temple of farts 6
Memorial Fart Day Texas Farters Supply Open Hou... 3 hr Fart Suds 2
Memorial Day Texas Shooters Supply Open House E... 3 hr Farting marksman 3
Longtime Farting GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins anot... 6 hr Farts 31
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 6 hr Farts 24,355
Seeking Farting ANR/ABR partner 22 hr Lactose Farts 27
Why I Hate God when he doesn't fart on me 22 hr Runny farts 4
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,841 • Total comments across all topics: 281,251,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC