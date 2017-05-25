Family of Couple Who Drowned During M...

Family of Couple Who Drowned During Memorial Day Flood Rescue Sues Houston

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Houston Press

Two years after an elderly couple drowned as firefighters tried to rescue them during the historic Memorial Day Flood, their family has sued the city of Houston, alleging the couple's would-be rescuers were not properly equipped nor trained.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seeking Farting ANR/ABR partner 11 hr Fart Freshness 29
Aerosmith Fart in an Elevator 11 hr Fart Freshness 2
Visiting from MN and want BIG Texas Farts 13 hr Minnesota Fats Farts 29
Hey Farting mom look at me I posted a new Fart ... 13 hr Minnesota Fats Farts 6
Hey mom look at me I posted a new thread on Top... 19 hr Farts 14
ACS FART XEROX FART CENTER SPRINT FART SERVICE ... Thu Farts 2
Houston Arrest FART Records and Criminal Mugfarts Thu Farts 2
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,823 • Total comments across all topics: 281,307,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC