Drizly Brings Largest Online Alcohol Marketplace to Houston

Houston imbibers can now shop multiple local retailers at once and enjoy unrivaled selection, price comparisons and options for convenient delivery or in-store pickup )-- Drizly , the technology company behind the first and largest e-commerce alcohol app, brings a revolutionary way to shop for adult beverages to Houston starting today. Drizly connects adults of legal drinking age with best-in-class local alcohol retailers, making it easy to shop for beer, wine, and spirits by simply downloading the Drizly mobile app on a smartphone or tablet, or visiting Drizly.com .

