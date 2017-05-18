Distinctive city living awaits Somers...

Distinctive city living awaits Somerset Green homeowners

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Chron

Home buyers can think of immediate access to the city life, no weekends tending a yard, plus a guard-gated entry. Somerset Green is the answer to the longing for the excitement of a contemporary, lock-and-leave lifestyle within the confines of a landscaped and meticulously designed neighborhood with community gardens, dog parks and water features.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
congress man al green 1 hr kyman 5
chinese farts white 11 hr Farts 2
china white 11 hr Farts 4
Fart Mesquite BBQ - Good Texass Farts 18 hr Farts 2
Visiting from MN and want BIG Texas Farts 18 hr Farts 25
congress FART man al green FARTS 18 hr Farts 3
Seeking Farting ANR/ABR partner Sun Farts 26
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Harris County was issued at May 22 at 4:32AM CDT

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,925 • Total comments across all topics: 281,192,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC