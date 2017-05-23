Corps Visit Highlights Houston Ship Channela s Importance to Nation
General Todd Semonite, Commanding General and Chief of Engineers for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. During his visit, Chairman Longoria outlined the economic impact of the Port of Houston and made the case that dredging the Houston Ship Channel is an investment that generates jobs and economic benefit for the nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gnostics FARTS of houston
|16 hr
|Farts
|2
|Gnostics of houston
|16 hr
|Farts
|7
|Memorial Fart Day Texas Farters Supply Open Hou...
|19 hr
|Fart Suds
|2
|Memorial Day Texas Shooters Supply Open House E...
|20 hr
|Farting marksman
|3
|Longtime Farting GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins anot...
|22 hr
|Farts
|31
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|Farts
|24,355
|Seeking Farting ANR/ABR partner
|Tue
|Lactose Farts
|27
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC