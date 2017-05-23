Controversial Photographer Andres Serrano Brings "Torture" Exhibit to Houston
Untitled X-1 / Untitled X-2 / Untitled X-3 by Andres Serrano, part of "Torture" at the Station Museum of Contemporary Art, starting June 3 and running through October 8. From documenting bodies in the morgue to submerging a crucifix in his own urine or photographing contortionists and dwarfs in flagrante , the American artist and photographer has ... (more)
