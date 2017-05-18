Congress watchers single out Culberso...

Congress watchers single out Culberson's west Houston seat

Political prognosticators in Washington have put U.S. Rep. John Culberson's west Houston district on the national political radar, while a slew of Texas Democrats have officially declared their interest in challenging the Republican next year. The upscale district, a Republican stronghold since they days when it was represented by then-future President George H.W. Bush, rarely sees competitive congressional races.

