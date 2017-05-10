Boozy new delivery service launches i...

Boozy new delivery service launches in Houston

9 hrs ago

Alcohol delivery service Drizly , one of the first in the game, has expanded its Texas reach, launching in Houston and San Antonio this week. Houstonians can now order liquor, beer, wine, ice, mixers, and accouterments online or through the Drizly app, which is available for Apple and Android devices.

