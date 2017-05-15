Bohemian Rhapsody The Texas-Czech cul...

Bohemian Rhapsody The Texas-Czech culture of Fayette County

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Texas Highways

Who needs to get on an airplane to dance with a foreign culture? Between Houston and Austin, a 90-minute drive from each, is Fayette County, "the cradle of Czech immigration." In the 19th century, Czech immigrants settled in pockets around Texas-just follow the kolaches-but the concentration of new arrivals in Fayette County created a rich Czech tradition that persists today in the region's music, food, and culture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Highways.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for Chinese Farts, mr farts, blackfart... 1 hr Farts 2
Seeking Farting ANR/ABR partner 2 hr Farts 19
Seeking ANR/ABR partner 2 hr Farts 31
Why are White Farting people so racist, jealous... 12 hr Farts 3
Looking for Chinese food, mr black, Snow White ... 12 hr Farts 2
Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13) 13 hr Farts 735
Seeking A Farting Lactating Woman Mon Farts 50
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Death Penalty
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,471 • Total comments across all topics: 281,054,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC