Behind closed doors, Texas lawmakers ...

Behind closed doors, Texas lawmakers strip funding for sex trafficking victims

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Texas Tribune

Pimps send their victims to "walk the track" on a stretch of Bissonnet Street in Houston. Anti-trafficking efforts in Texas have focused more on putting pimps in prison than rehabilitating their prey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Farting mom look at me I posted a new Fart ... 5 hr Farts 5
Hey mom look at me I posted a new thread on Top... 5 hr Farts 14
ACS FART XEROX FART CENTER SPRINT FART SERVICE ... 22 hr Farts 2
Houston Arrest FART Records and Criminal Mugfarts 22 hr Farts 2
ACS XEROX CALL CENTER SPRINT CUSTOMER SERVICE 3... (Jul '13) 23 hr FART man 83
Houston Arrest Records and Criminal Mugshots (Sep '16) Thu Texas farts 4
Gnostics FARTS of houston Wed Farts 2
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,982 • Total comments across all topics: 281,293,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC