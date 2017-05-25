Austin's original entertainment distr...

Austin's original entertainment district has one wild history

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: CultureMap

From 1870 to 1913, an inner-Austin, eight-block area bordered by Congress Avenue, the Colorado River, Guadalupe Street, and Fourth Street was brimming with brothels, saloons, and beer halls. Austinites frequenting the area were arrested for such petty crimes as "rudely displaying a pistol" and "appearing in clothes not belonging to one's sex."

Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hi I'm Quovontae and I need your farts 2 hr Sendel 8
Seeking Farting ANR/ABR partner 14 hr Fart Freshness 29
Aerosmith Fart in an Elevator 14 hr Fart Freshness 2
Visiting from MN and want BIG Texas Farts 16 hr Minnesota Fats Farts 29
Hey Farting mom look at me I posted a new Fart ... 16 hr Minnesota Fats Farts 6
Hey mom look at me I posted a new thread on Top... 22 hr Farts 14
ACS FART XEROX FART CENTER SPRINT FART SERVICE ... Thu Farts 2
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,255 • Total comments across all topics: 281,310,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC