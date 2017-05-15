As Anti-Encampment Ordinance Begins, ...

As Anti-Encampment Ordinance Begins, Some Houston Homeless Will Risk Arrest

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Houston Press

Friday marked the first day the city's anti-encampment ordinance went into effect - but strolling around the U.S. 59 underpass, you wouldn't know it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are White Farting people so racist, jealous... 4 hr Farts 2
Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13) 4 hr Farts 734
Seeking Farting ANR/ABR partner 13 hr Farts 18
Seeking ANR/ABR partner 13 hr Farts 29
Seeking A Farting Lactating Woman 16 hr Farts 50
Seeking A Lactating Woman 16 hr Farts 104
Armored FART Truck Opens Fire on Citizen Fart P... Sun Shart Inc Fart 2
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,673 • Total comments across all topics: 281,040,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC