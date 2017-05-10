American Indian tribe fights Texas to...

American Indian tribe fights Texas to keep bingo center open

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this May 2, 2017, photo, gamblers play electronic bingo at the Naskila Gaming center, operated by the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas about 15 miles east of Livingston, Texas. Nearly a year after a relatively small electronic bingo operation quietly opened, Texas officials historically opposed to anything resembling casino-style gambling are in federal court insisting the 365 bingo machines are illegal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seeking A Lactating Woman 45 min Searched For Farts 81
Seeking a flatulating woman 47 min Searched For Farts 3
Seeking a fart laying woman 50 min Searched For Farts 4
Seeking fart doctor with smelly farts 52 min Searched For Farts 5
Seeking A Lactating Farting Man 55 min Searched For Farts 4
Seeking a fart for mother's day 56 min Searched For Farts 3
Hi I'm Quovontae and I need your farts 57 min Searched For Farts 3
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,912 • Total comments across all topics: 280,934,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC