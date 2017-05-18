Alabama woman pleads guilty in Houston federal court to call center scam
An Alabama woman pleaded guilty Thursday to her role in a multimillion-dollar money laundering scam based out of a cluster of call centers in India. Nilam Parikh, 46, admitted in a Houston federal court plea to orchestrating a complex scheme where callers from Ahmedabad call centers impersonated IRS and immigration officials, threatening arrest and deportation if the unwitting targets refused to fork over money, according to a press release from Acting U.S. Attorney Abe Martinez.
