Accused UT stabber Kendrex White gives first jailhouse interview:
"If it's true, let me feel the court's wrath, because I don't recall doing it." UT stabbing suspect Kendrex White spoke with Houston news station KPRC2 from the Travis County Jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DoubleCup News
|11 min
|rocketman
|1
|Seeking A Lactating Farting Man
|4 hr
|Quavontae
|5
|Seeking A Lactating Woman
|7 hr
|Searched For Farts
|81
|Seeking a flatulating woman
|7 hr
|Searched For Farts
|3
|Seeking a fart laying woman
|7 hr
|Searched For Farts
|4
|Seeking fart doctor with smelly farts
|7 hr
|Searched For Farts
|5
|Seeking a fart for mother's day
|7 hr
|Searched For Farts
|3
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC