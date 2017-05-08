Abbott signs 'sanctuary cities' bill into law
Texas Governor Greg Abbott gives a State of State speech at the Greater Houston Partnership event Hilton Americas, 1600 Lamar St., Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Houston. Continue clicking to see "sanctuary city" policies for other states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seeking A Lactating Woman
|2 hr
|Quavontae
|63
|I want to fart under one of those Love Shriners...
|12 hr
|Handi-fart
|2
|Andrea Grason now FARTS in Palm Beach Gardens F...
|15 hr
|Andrea Gassman
|3
|Andrea Grason now in Palm Beach Gardens Florida
|15 hr
|Andrea Gassman
|4
|Seeking farters seeking farters
|18 hr
|Farts
|2
|Seeking A Farting Lactating Woman
|18 hr
|Farts
|28
|Longtime Farting GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins anot...
|22 hr
|Electronic farts ...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC