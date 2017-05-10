Abbott asks megachurch pastors to pressure Texas House on bathroom bill
Texas Governor Greg Abbott gives a State of State speech at the Greater Houston Partnership event Hilton Americas, 1600 Lamar St., Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Houston. Texas Governor Greg Abbott gives a State of State speech at the Greater Houston Partnership event Hilton Americas, 1600 Lamar St., Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Houston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seeking farters seeking farters
|1 hr
|Fart snjffer
|4
|Seeking Farting ANR/ABR partner
|1 hr
|Fart snjffer
|6
|Seeking A Farting Lactating Woman
|1 hr
|Fart snjffer
|34
|Seeking ANR/ABR partner
|1 hr
|Need farts
|9
|Seeking A Lactating Woman
|1 hr
|Need farts
|73
|Houston wants more farts, pharts and that fart...
|2 hr
|Needs more farts
|25
|Longtime Farting GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins anot...
|4 hr
|Farts
|22
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC